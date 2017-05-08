Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 48° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    SuffolkLong Island

    Fire officials: Suspicious blaze engulfs vacant Lake Ronkonkoma building

    Updated
    By  bill.murphy@newsday.com

    Reprints + -
    A vacant building in Lake Ronkonkoma that had

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    A vacant building in Lake Ronkonkoma that had housed a beverage distributor and gas station was badly damaged by a suspicious early morning fire Monday, May 8, 2017, officials said. (Credit: Stringer News Service)

    A vacant building in Lake Ronkonkoma that had housed a beverage distributor and gas station was badly damaged by a suspicious early morning fire, officials said.

    “There was a large amount of fire and it engulfed the structure in a rapid fashion,” Assistant Nesconset Fire Chief John Martins said.

    He said the Smithtown fire marshal and the Suffolk County Arson Squad were notified. “We...

    Continue Reading

    Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

    Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

    $0.99/Week Thereafter

    Get the Newsday Now newsletter!

    The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

    Sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    More coverage

    Southampton Town's supervisor says he wants to find Supervisor wants released inmates to have transportation Cops: Dad let minors drink alcohol at party

    A Mattituck dad was arrested after he didn’t stop minors from drinking alcohol during a

    The Dix Hills Fire Department at the scene Official: Woman treated for smoke inhalation