Five fire departments battled two hours to put out a building fire on a small island just west of the Robert Moses Causeway Tuesday night, Suffolk officials said.
One firefighter from the Babylon department, which was leading the response, was hurt in the blaze that started just before 10:20 p.m. on Oak Island, officials said. Suffolk fire officials said one firefighter was taken to a hospital...
