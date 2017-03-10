A fire raged through a federal Superfund site in Port Jefferson Station on Thursday night and injured two firefighters, authorities said.

The blaze at the former Lawrence Aviation Industries on Sheep Pasture Road was reported about 9:15 p.m., Suffolk police said.

Firefighters were still at the scene after midnight, according to the Suffolk County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services.

The injured firefighters were taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries were not immediately known, county officials said.

The Terryville fire department directed efforts to put out the blaze. Other departments that responded included Coram, Selden, Mount Sinai and Miller Place, fire officials said.

Arson detectives were investigating. Neither they nor the Terryville fire officials could be reached early Friday morning.

Authorities have said the 126-acre site was used illegally as a dumping ground for tons of sludge and hazardous waste before the aircraft-parts manufacturer closed in 2003.

The property is being rehabilitated as part of a $27 million cleanup by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Several years ago, the Brookhaven Town Board voted to allow light industrial uses there, such as solar energy panels, once the cleanup is complete, projected for 2035.