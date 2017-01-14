Members of the West Babylon Fire Department battle a house fire on Arnold Avenue about 4:25 p.m. Saturday Jan. 14, 2017. (Credit: Paul Mazza)
Two firefighters were injured Saturday afternoon while battling a blaze inside a home in West Babylon, authorities said.
The fire tore through the second floor and attic of the Arnold Avenue home at about 4:15 p.m., Suffolk County police said.
As firefighters battled the blaze, live power lines fell onto a fire truck, escalating the danger, police said. The fire was extinguished a short time later.
One firefighter injured his knee and was taken to a hospital for treatment, officials said. The other injured firefighter refused medical attention, police said.
Arnold Avenue was closed between Elwood Road and Arlington Road because of the fire, police said.
