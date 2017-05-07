A woman was injured in a four-vehicle crash on Sunrise Highway in Bay Shore on Sunday afternoon, Suffolk County police said.
A man, 47, of East Northport, driving a 2004 Toyota Corolla in the right lane of the highway’s westbound side east of Fifth Avenue struck three vehicles traveling in the middle lane around 3:20 p.m., police said in a statement.
One of the vehicles, a 2013 Jeep, overturned in the crash and the female driver was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.
The East Northport man, whose name was not released, was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, police said. He was given field appearance tickets for reckless endangerment and third-degree assault.
