HIGHLIGHTS Assemb. Fred Thele: Blaze has caused ‘economic disruption’

Wants Main Street businesses to be eligibile for SBA loans

Assemb. Fred W. Thiele Jr. is urging the governor to make a special disaster designation for Sag Harbor Village so that business owners affected by Main Street’s Dec. 16 12-alarm fire can be eligible for federal Small Business Administration low-interest loans.

In a Dec. 23 letter to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo released Tuesday by Thiele (I-Sag Harbor), the assemblyman opens by detailing the fire that he says caused at least 50 businesses on Main Street to suffer “a direct financial loss” because of street closures, the elimination of parking spaces and “blocked access during one of the busiest times of the year.”

Thiele said that because Sag Harbor only has about 2,200 residents, “The economic disruption caused by the fire has a much broader and more crippling impact than the direct damage of the fire.” He notes that the Sag Harbor Village District is on the National Register of Historic Places and contains most of the village’s retail establishments.

The blaze — which caused significant fire, smoke and water damage to five buildings, seven businesses and four apartments and resulted in the razing of the iconic Sag Harbor Cinema — will have a negative economic impact on the area through the summer’s busy tourism season, Thiele said.

Thiele asked Cuomo to “formally” request the special disaster designation so that local business owners can apply for the Small Business Administration’s Disaster Recovery program “to help them get back on their feet.”

“Given the limited resources for economic recovery and the fire’s economic impact on a small, yet vibrant and historic community, we should do everything in our power to help these small business owners recover from their tragic loss,” Thiele adds in the letter.

A representative of Cuomo’s office could not immediately be reached for comment.

The cause of the origin and cause of the early morning fire remains under investigation. There were no injuries.