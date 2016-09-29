Suffolk County police said they received two reports of people dressed as clowns in North Babylon and Brentwood Wednesday night.
Creepy clown sightings have been reported across several states in recent weeks, unsettling some communities. Since August, people in South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia and other states have reported frightening encounters with people dressed as clowns, The Associated Press reported. Just this week, there were reports of sightings in Maryland, Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to The Washington Post.
Suffolk County police received a report of a person in clown costume in North Babylon, and a group of people dressed as clowns were seen “jumping in front of cars in Brentwood,” they said.
“While the motives of these individuals could not be determined, the department reminds the public false reporting and intentional harassment or disturbing of the peace can lead to legal consequences,” police said.
Some Long Islanders claimed on social media to have seen the clowns.
“Everyone please be careful driving tonight in Brentwood. I just witnessed three men dressed in clown suits on Commack Road coming towards my car,” one user tweeted Wednesday night.
