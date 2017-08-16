Frontier Airlines Flight 1778 flew in direct from Orlando and touched down at Long Island MacArthur Airport around 9:36 a.m. Wednesday, heralding the carrier’s first service to the Ronkonkoma airport.

Orlando joins several new destinations that Frontier Airlines announced last month. The airline will serve 10 additional nonstop destinations out of MacArthur Airport to many Florida cities as well as New Orleans, Chicago, Detroit, Minneapolis, Atlanta and Charlotte.

“When airlines see strong demand, they respond with service,” said MacArthur Airport Commissioner Shelley LaRose-Arken at a news conference at the Islip Town-owned airport.

“We’re very grateful to Long Islanders,” said Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter. “They understand how important this airport is.”

Eileen Belle-Oudry of Oxford, Florida, waited to board the Orlando-bound flight with her grandsons Dominick, 5, and Henrik Granato, 4.

“We figured it was closer than JFK,” she said, and her husband, Denis, chimed in, “And the price!”

The low-cost carrier will begin flights to New Orleans and Florida cities Miami, West Palm Beach, Tampa and Fort Myers on Oct. 5. The New Orleans flight is scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. The Florida flights will be daily, with Miami service increasing to twice-daily on Oct. 10.

Frontier plans to begin service to Charlotte, Atlanta, Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, Detroit and Minneapolis/St. Paul next spring, with schedule details pending.