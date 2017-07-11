A Fort Salonga man had his fingers amputated after fireworks exploded in his hand Tuesday, Suffolk police said.

The 35-year-old man, whose name was not released, had injuries to both hands and was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was undergoing surgery, police said.

He lit the firework at his home on Milemore Drive about 1:30 p.m., police said.

A police spokeswoman said other details were not immediately available.

Late Sunday, a man blew off several fingers and sustained serious burns in a fireworks accident in Uniondale, police said.

The unidentified man, 39, was in the area of Midwood Street and Newport Road at 10:20 p.m. attempting “to light a mortar firework, which immediately exploded in his hands,” Nassau County police said.

Nassau County police ambulance transported the victim with “serious burns to his face, neck and hands in addition to the loss of several fingers” to a hospital, police said. He was in serious but stable condition, police said.