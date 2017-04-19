Bishop John Barres of the Diocese of Rockville Centre was among the mourners Wednesday at the funeral Mass for Justin Llivicura of East Patchogue, the youngest of four young men whose slashed bodies were found last week in a Central Islip park.

“This Easter season, we implore Father, Son and Holy Spirit to bring the comfort and healing of the risen Lord to the families and communities torn apart by this inexplicable violence,” Barres said in a statement, released before the funeral service at St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church in East Patchogue. The funeral is to be followed by interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram.

Llivicura, 16, a student at Bellport High School, was one of four young men whose deaths are believed to be the work of members of the MS-13 gang, which have been connected to similar recent killings of teenagers in the Brentwood area.

Police have identified the other victims as Jorge Tigre, 18, of Bellport; Michael Lopez Banegas, 20, of Brentwood; and Banegas’ cousin Jefferson Villalobos, 20, of Pompano Beach, Florida.

Barres said in his statement that the slayings “are the latest examples of what has become a horrific plague of violence against innocent human life across Long Island. ...”

“We, the 1.56 million Catholics on Long Island stand in solidarity and prayerful support with the Tigre, Llivicura, Banegas and Villalobos families who are now grieving,” the bishop, who had addressed the killing during his Easter Sunday sermon, said in his statement released Tuesday.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Llivicura’s funeral is the first of the four victims.

A wake for Tigre is being held Wednesday at Robertaccio Funeral Home, Medford Avenue, Patchogue, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. His funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph the Worker.

A service for Banegas will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Rose’s Funeral Home in Bay Shore, according to an employee at the facility.

Banegas’ family raised about $3,200 in two days on a GoFundMe account set up to cover the costs of transporting Banegas’ body to his native Honduras — about a third of the $10,000 needed to ship the remains.

A memorial service has not yet been scheduled for the fourth victim — Banegas’ cousin, Jefferson Villalobos, 20, of Pompano Beach, Florida. His family also is considering transporting his remains to Honduras, his mother, Francis Villalobos, told Newsday on Monday.

Marcelo Llivicura, the father of Justin Llivicura, sat rigid in his chair inside the funeral home Tuesday, keeping a steely gaze directed at his son’s coffin as his wife cried.

“He was just starting out in the world,” the distraught father said.

“He was very loving. He didn’t have problems with the law. He didn’t have problems with anyone. He’s never given me a problem. He never went out. He was always respectful, my son. And now he went ahead to heaven,” he said.

With William Murphy