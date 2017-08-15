Funeral services for Joshua Mileto, 16, the popular Sachem High School East football player who died last week during a practice session, are scheduled for Tuesday morning at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Lake Ronkonkoma.
The 9:45 a.m. funeral Mass will be followed by burial in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram.
Final ceremonies for Mileto come a day after a wake at McManus-Lorey Funeral Home in Medford that was attended by hundreds of relatives, friends, teammates and classmates.
Mileto died Thursday after a log fell on his head during a preseason football practice session on school grounds in Farmingville, authorities said.
The teen — who also played baseball and loved the New York Giants — was participating in a drill that required five athletes to carry the log over their heads.
