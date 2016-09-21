Hundreds of somber mourners flowed into Rose’s Funeral Home Wednesday morning, filling the air with sounds of sobbing as they hugged the parents of Nisa Mickens at the start of her funeral service.

Family, friends, and school administrators came to pay their respects to Mickens, the Brentwood teen who, along with best friend Kayla Cuevas, was fatally beaten last week in what police suspect are gang-related killings.

Some openly wept, others knelt beside a closed coffin and prayed. Large bouquets of flowers, including yellow and white roses, daisies and pink carnations, were placed at the front of the room along with a balloon in the image of a basketball — the one item most associated with the teen.

The funeral home was dotted with posters bearing images of Mickens and handwritten messages. One read: “Sleep in peace, babygirl.” Another simply said, “In loving memory.”

Overcome with emotion, Mickens’ mother, Elizabeth Alvarado, was briefly escorted out of the room before returning to her seat to accept condolences. She later draped herself across the coffin, cried quietly and said, “Come back home to me, please, baby.”

Several Suffolk County police officers in marked department vehicles kept watch outside the building on Fifth Avenue in Bay Shore. The police presence extended around the long block as other officers patrolled the area.

Mickens, 15, and Cuevas, 16 — both juniors at Brentwood High School’s Ross Center — were found dead last week about 24 hours apart in the same Brentwood enclave near Loretta Park Elementary School. Police have said autopsies performed on both teens revealed they died of blunt force trauma.

Mickens’ funeral at the Fifth Avenue funeral home is set to last until 1 p.m., followed by visitation for Cuevas from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Michael J. Grant Funeral Home in Brentwood. Visitation for Cuevas also will be held Thursday at the same times.

Cremation will follow Mickens’ funeral.

At South Middle School Tuesday night, about 200 concerned parents, students and residents participated in a four-hour-long community forum along with school, county and police officials to discuss possible solutions to the ever-present gang violence problem plaguing their community. There, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced that $500,000 in county funds will be earmarked to add gang prevention programs to Brentwood’s elementary schools.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini declined to discuss additional details of the investigation Tuesday night, saying that publicly revealing evidence would “inhibit us in testing people’s credibility” when interviewing potential witnesses or suspects.

A law enforcement source has said police are investigating a link between the killings and the violent street gang MS-13, in that an argument between Cuevas and gang members may have sparked the slayings.