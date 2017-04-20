At the funeral Thursday morning for one of the four young men found slain last week in a Central Islip park, mourning family members wore T-shirts in tribute to a loved one lost too soon.

The shirt featured a picture of Michael Lopez Banegas and said, “You will forever be in our hearts.”

It was an emotional scene at the service for the 20-year-old Brentwood man at St. Anne’s Roman Catholic Church in his community. Family members draped themselves on the coffin as it was being led out of the church, sobbing and screaming.

“Michael! Why did they do this to my boy? Why?” his mother, Lourde Banegas, said.

His aunt, Antonia Banegas, cried out: “Mikey! Mikey! Just a little bit longer. Stay with us just a little bit longer.”

After the funeral, his uncle, Luis Banegas, called his nephew, “a happy kid.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“It’s a shame this had to happen,” the uncle said.

At the end of the service, Diocese of Rockville Centre auxiliary Bishop Andrzej Zglejszewski addressed the family.

“Being together and being together in faith, we can overcome this evil,” he said. “No one can ever destroy in us the respect for human life regardless of our social positions, regardless of our age, regardless of all of our backgrounds, regardless of our color scheme, regardless of the accents we have speaking the same language.

“Jesus is the Lord and he is going to be the one who will judge this evil at the end of time.”

After the funeral Mass, the Rev. Stanislaw Wadowski, St. Anne’s pastor, said the family was sending the young man’s body to Honduras.

“They are heartbroken,” Wadowski said. “Everyone is heartbroken especially in the community.”

The funeral for Lopez Banegas was held the same day another one of the victims, Jorge Tigre, 18, of Bellport, was mourned.

A funeral Mass was held for Tigre at St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church in East Patchogue. A day earlier, a funeral Mass was held in the same church for a third victim, Justin Llivicura, 16, of East Patchogue.

A memorial service has not yet been scheduled for the fourth victim — Banegas’ cousin, Jefferson Villalobos, 20, of Pompano Beach, Florida. His family is considering transporting his body to Honduras, his mother, Francis Villalobos, told Newsday on Monday.

The four young men were found dead April 12 in a park at Lowell Avenue and Clayton Street in Central Islip.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini said last week that the four bodies had been slashed by “a sharp of edged instrument,” and that “all indications are that this is the work of MS-13,” a street gang that has been connected to similar recent killings of teenagers in the Brentwood area.