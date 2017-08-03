Fire badly damaged a garage and a car Thursday morning in Centereach, officials said.

The fire on Tyburn Lane was reported at 5 a.m. and there were flames throughout the attached garage, and a car on the street was on fire when firefighters arrived, officials said.

The occupant of the house had moved the car from the garage area, according to the Suffolk County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services.

Suffolk County police said the occupant of the house suffered minor injures and was treated at the scene, and a firefighter was taken to a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Arson Section detectives are investigating the cause of the fire, which appears noncriminal, police said.

Firefighters from the Setauket Fire Department “were able to knock down the flames before they fully extended into the house,” the agency said in a Facebook post.

It added that the fire is being investigated by the Brookhaven Town Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Setauket Fire Department did not respond to telephone calls for comment.