Three people were transported to Huntington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after fire officials said a box truck collided with a car early Tuesday in Greenlawn.
Suffolk County police said the crash occurred at Pulaski and Cuba Hill roads at 5:18 a.m.
The Greenlawn Fire Department said in a Facebook post that the crash involved a box truck and a Nissan sedan and that the force of the collision trapped the driver of the Nissan — who needed to be extricated by responders.
That driver and two occupants of the box truck were taken to the hospital, fire officials said in the online post.
Police said no one was charged in the crash.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.