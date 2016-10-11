A major Suffolk County intersection was closed for hours after a sport utility vehicle and a utility truck collided, knocking out traffic signals, in an early morning crash in Hauppauge on Tuesday, police said.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck, a PSEG Long Island vehicle, refused treatment at the scene.

Suffolk County police said the crash occurred at the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Highway at about 1:30 a.m. As a result of the crash, police said, Lincoln was closed — until traffic signals could be restored.

Police said the crash occurred when a Nissan Rogue, crossing Vets Highway, collided with the PSEG truck, causing the truck to overturn after it hit an embankment.

The closure was resolved just before 6 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.

