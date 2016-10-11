Emergency personnel on scene of an overturned PSEG Long Island utility truck that flipped as a result of a crash at the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Highway in Hauppauge early today, Oct. 11, 2016. (Credit: Stringer News Service)
A major Suffolk County intersection was closed for hours after a sport utility vehicle and a utility truck collided, knocking out traffic signals, in an early morning crash in Hauppauge on Tuesday, police said.
The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck, a PSEG Long Island vehicle, refused treatment at the scene.
Suffolk...
Log in
Optimum Online customers get unlimited digital access
There's more to the story! Subscribe now.
Get unlimited digital access $14.99 A MONTH
Join Now
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in or register
A major Suffolk County intersection was closed for hours after a sport utility vehicle and a utility truck collided, knocking out traffic signals, in an early morning crash in Hauppauge on Tuesday, police said.
The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck, a PSEG Long Island vehicle, refused treatment at the scene.
Suffolk County police said the crash occurred at the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Highway at about 1:30 a.m. As a result of the crash, police said, Lincoln was closed — until traffic signals could be restored.
Police said the crash occurred when a Nissan Rogue, crossing Vets Highway, collided with the PSEG truck, causing the truck to overturn after it hit an embankment.
The closure was resolved just before 6 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.