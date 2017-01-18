A man was rushed into surgery after a two-vehicle crash in Hauppauge Tuesday night, Suffolk police said.
The driver of a Mercedes, 39, was going west on Motor Parkway when he tried to make a left into the driveway of a store near Brentwood Parkway and struck an eastbound Hyundai van about 6 p.m., Fourth Precinct detectives said.
He remained in the intensive care unit Tuesday night at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where a passenger in the Hyundai also was taken to be treated for minor injuries, police said.
Detectives said they are trying to determine whether the Mercedes driver suffered a medical emergency or whether he did not have enough time to complete the turn safely.
So far, no criminality has been found, police said.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.