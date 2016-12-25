An undated Google view of the sign for the Head of the Harbor Village Hall. (Credit: Google)
Head of the Harbor Village trustees have approved a $1.9 million 2017 budget that will increase police pay for hard-to-fill shifts while raising property taxes by about 1 percent.
The budget, approved by a 5-0 vote last Wednesday, provides for double pay for police officers on holidays such as Christmas and Thanksgiving and increases the premium paid for overnight shifts.
The department’s...
Log in
Optimum Online customers get unlimited digital access
There's more to the story! Subscribe now.
Get unlimited digital access $14.99 A MONTH
Join Now
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in or register
Head of the Harbor Village trustees have approved a $1.9 million 2017 budget that will increase police pay for hard-to-fill shifts while raising property taxes by about 1 percent.
The budget, approved by a 5-0 vote last Wednesday, provides for double pay for police officers on holidays such as Christmas and Thanksgiving and increases the premium paid for overnight shifts.
The department’s 22 officers all work part-time and are retirees or employees of other departments.
Taxes will rise to $23.75 per $100 of assessed value from $23.50.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.