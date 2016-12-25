Head of the Harbor Village trustees have approved a $1.9 million 2017 budget that will increase police pay for hard-to-fill shifts while raising property taxes by about 1 percent.

The budget, approved by a 5-0 vote last Wednesday, provides for double pay for police officers on holidays such as Christmas and Thanksgiving and increases the premium paid for overnight shifts. 

The department’s 22 officers all work part-time and are retirees or employees of other departments.

Taxes will rise to $23.75 per $100 of assessed value from $23.50. 