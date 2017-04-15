There was a heavy police presence early Saturday afternoon at the Central Islip train station, where at least one officer could be seen with a gun drawn.

The officer was crouched behind stairs that lead to a pedestrian overpass over the tracks. Suffolk Avenue was blocked while police surrounded the station.

Officers ultimately took a man away in stretcher. It was not immediately known if he was injured.

Suffolk County police could not immediately be reached for comment.

The incident came at a time when the trains were not running. Buses replaced trains between Ronkonkoma and Brentwood all day on Saturday because of track work.