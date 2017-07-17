Workers this month are rebuilding the front porch of Epenetus Smith’s tavern on the Smithtown Historical Society’s East Main Street grounds.

In Colonial times, Smith hosted travelers and, grudgingly, British redcoats at the tavern, originally located at the intersection of Middle Country and North Country Roads. More recently, the tavern has been popular with schoolchildren, who take field trips there to make candles and write with quill pens.

The porch appears in an 1890 photograph, but rotted or was removed sometime before 1972, when the building was moved to its current location, said the society’s executive director, Marianne Howard.

A $10,950 grant from The Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation is covering the cost of the replacement and the School House Remodeling Company of Glen Cove is doing the work.

“The architect working on the project tried to use materials that would be replicas of that period, and even the same building styles,” Smith said. “It’s not going to look like a new porch.”

The former tavern owner, a great-grandson of town founder Richard Smith, was a bon vivant and prosperous businessman, said Bradley L. Harris, Smithtown town historian and president of the historical society. “His larder was always well-supplied with the comforts of life.”

Smith’s business, which also offered beds and stables, served officers of the circuit court and travelers making the stagecoach run from Brooklyn to Sag Harbor.

The redcoats were unwelcome guests.

“They came and took what they wanted,” Harris said. “They stayed at his house and ate his food and cleaned out his larder. . . . Nobody got paid. That’s just the way it was.”

But Smith kept a ledger of everything the soldiers took, and encouraged surrounding property owners to do the same, Harris said.

Harris recalled that his colleague, Rufus Langhans, the former Huntington Town historian, had once tried to collect those debts.

According to a 1975 Newsday story, Langhans got at least as far as asking the Huntington Town Board for permission to approach the British chancellor of the exchequer concerning repayment of 7,132 old English pounds, or $15,000 worth of IOUs issued to area colonists during the Revolution, and discovered hundreds of years later in a town vault.

It was not clear from the story if that amount included the money owed Smith, or if Langhans was successful in his quest.

“I daresay there are a few bills we might have had that we didn’t present,” a spokesman for the British embassy in Washington told the Newsday reporter in 1975.