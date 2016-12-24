Residents of a Holbrook condo complex were displaced early Saturday when the building caught fire.
A Suffolk County police spokeswoman said a 911 call came at 3:50 a.m. reporting a building on fire at the Woodgate Village Condominium on Springmeadow Drive.
Residents were displaced from two apartments that were damaged in the fire and the occupants of another six units were also forced to leave, police said.
All residents were able to safely vacate the building, the spokeswoman said. Multiple fire departments extinguished the fire.
In total, 15 people from eight families were displaced and assisted by the Red Cross, said Red Cross volunteer spokeswoman Jessica Kirk. The group includes six children.
The Red Cross early Saturday provided housing for three or four of the eight families displaced by the fire, said Craig Cooper, spokesman for the American Red Cross on Long Island. A poodle named Cupcake was also housed, he said.
“It’s heartbreaking any day,” Cooper said of the fire and displacement. “It’s even more frustrating when it’s the day before Christmas.”
The charity “is prepared to provide overnight support again if needed,” he said.
All eight families were given debit cards to buy clothing and other necessities, he said.
The police spokeswoman said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but authorities do not believe it was criminal in nature.
Complex management did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
