A homeless man was found dead Saturday in a makeshift tent near Route 110 in North Amityville, State Police said.
The man, whose name has not yet been released, was discovered in a wooded area near the entrance ramp from southbound Route 110 to the westbound Southern State Parkway about 7 p.m., State Police said in a news release.
There were no signs of foul play, police said.
The man’s identity and cause of death will be released after an autopsy, police said.
State Police said they were notified about the death by Suffolk County police.
