The owner of a Smithtown home was injured Wednesday night in a fire at the house that may have been caused by an exploding propane tank, fire officials said.

A news release posted on the Smithtown Fire Department’s website said firefighters responded to the Sunrise Lane home at about 8:20 p.m. after a number of neighbors reported hearing two explosions come from the two-story house.

Kevin Pearsall of Engine Company 3, who lives a few doors down from the home, was the first on scene, the release said.

He entered the home before the fire spread and escorted the unidentified homeowner outside. She was later taken to the Stony Brook University Hospital but the nature of her injuries are unknown.

“An explosion from the rear of the dwelling, possibly from a propane tank, started the fire which rapidly spread through the entire interior of the home,” the release added.

The release did not say where the propane tank was located.

“Units arriving on scene began an exterior attack on the structure,” the release said. “Firefighters hit the fire from all exposures around the house.”

The fire caused “severe damage” to the home and was brought under control at 9:21 p.m., the release said.

The fire is being investigated by the Smithtown fire marshal, Suffolk County fire marshal and the Suffolk County police arson squad, the release said. Mutual aid was provided from the Hauppauge, Kings Park, St. James and Nissequogue fire departments.