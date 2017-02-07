Registration is still open for the annual 3-on-3 basketball tournament hosted this month by the Town of Huntington.
The tournament is offered for boys and girls in two age groups: grades 5-6 and grades 7-8. The cost is $78 per team (four people on a team, with a minimum of three players) and includes a T-shirt for each player. Children must coach themselves; adults can watch. No AAU teams or players can participate.
Adult town staff will supervise at each court.
Participants can register at the town’s website, tohparks.com, or in person at the parks and recreation office at Town Hall or at the Dix Hills Ice Rink.
The tournament is Feb. 20-24, the week that includes President’s Day, and will be held at Walt Whitman High School South Gym.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.