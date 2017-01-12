The Town of Huntington Ethics Board is reviewing a complaint asking that Zoning Board of Appeals Chairman Christopher Modelewski be removed from office because of his relationship with a local zoning attorney and an engineering firm.
Town officials received a letter late last month from a Cold Spring Harbor resident William Coden asking that Modelewski be removed as chairman. The letter also asked that the relationship between Modelewski and Huntington attorney John Breslin and RMS Engineering be investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice “as a result of Chairman Modelewski utilizing his position to assist his ‘friends’ in obtaining relief that should not ordinary be granted.”
Huntington Town Supervisor Frank Petrone said the issue has been given to the town’s ethics board counsel. The board will determine whether any action will be taken, Petrone said.
Modelewski was appointed to the zoning board in 1993 and became chairman in 2002.
As a member, he is appointed to a seven-year term; his term expires on Dec. 31, 2021. The chairman is appointed every year. The chairman’s compensation is $21,000.
“I’m not going to respond to their call for my termination,” Modelewski said in an interview Wednesday.
Breslin said the allegation is “nonsense and it’s baseless.”
Huntington-based RMS officials could not be reached for comment.
