Huntington Highway Superintendent Peter Gunther testified during a public hearing Thursday that he had no romantic interest in an employee who filed a New York State Division of Human Rights sexual harassment claim against him.

Laurie Beth Austin filed the claim against Gunther and the town last year saying Gunther sexually harassed her by giving her unwanted attention that included kisses, hugs and forced car rides during the workday. His actions, she said, caused her to feel anxious and helpless, lose weight and have insomnia.

Testimony in the two-day hearing was completed on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Austin testified that Gunther’s advances led her to call in sick more than 100 days in three and a half years — mostly due to the stress Gunther was causing her.

Gunther said he only sought to comfort and be a friend to Austin because she had many personal problems.

“I felt bad for Miss Austin,” Gunther said. “I wanted her to know she had someone to depend on and rely on.”

The case was heard before New York State Division of Human Rights Administrative Law Judge Margaret Jackson in Hempstead. A decision in the case is not expected for a few weeks.