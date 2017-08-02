A New York State Division of Human Rights public hearing is set for Wednesday in a sexual harassment complaint filed against Huntington Town Highway Superintendent Peter Gunther.

In January, the division ruled that the complaint filed against Gunther and the town by Laurie Beth Austin, a senior account clerk typist in town’s Highway Department, could go to a judge.

The hearing is in Hempstead.

Austin filed the complaint on July 27, 2016.

After an investigation, the division found “evidence that Mr. Gunther was pursuing a personal relationship with” Austin despite her insisting on only a professional relationship with him, according to the “determination after investigation” signed Jan. 27 by Joyce Yearwood-Drury, director of the division’s Office of Sexual Harassment Issues.

