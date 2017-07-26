The Golden Dolphin Diner in Huntington was closed and seized Wednesday, according to placards posted in the restaurant’s windows.
The signs, posted by the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance and dated July 26, cite a warrant and state the building and all property at the site on Route 25A were seized for nonpayment of taxes.
“I’m in shock right now,” said Lorraine Scola, of Huntington. The waitress said she has worked at the restaurant for 19 years and heard about the seizure this morning through word-of-mouth.
“I was supposed to work at 5 p.m.,” she said. “I came down here to see it for myself. It’s devastating.”
Owner Theodore Caligeros could not immediately be reached Wednesday.
