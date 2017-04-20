A spill Wednesday night at the wastewater treatment plant on Creek Road in Huntington was reported to the state environmental oversight agency for consideration, town officials said.

Huntington Town spokesman A.J. Carter said Thursday that the plant at 65 Creek Rd. exceeded its permit level for suspended solids when the process of moving treated sewage from one equalization tank to another dislodged algae from one tank and clouded the treatment process.

“What was coming out of the second tank and going into the harbor exceeded maximum allowable levels,” Carter said. “So the plant stopped releasing effluent from the second tank until the situation was rectified.”

State Department of Environmental Conservation officials issued an alert Wednesday night that stated the amount of the spillage exceeded the limit of 0.3 milliliters per liter of “settleable solids.” State regulations require sewage treatment plant operators to report such an event to the state, said DEC spokesman Sean Mahar.

“The acceptable level is 0.3 milligrams per liter,” Carter said. “The plant registered 0.4, so we were just over the limit.”

Carter said there was nothing to be cleaned up. The material had to be backed up and then reprocessed, he said.

Two plant workers were called in on overtime to work on the issue, Carter said. One plant operator was on duty at the time of the incident, Carter said.

“The event was only five hours total, and the plant was back in compliance by midnight,” Carter said Thursday.

There were no injuries to people or property, he said.