A house fire broke out in Huntington Station on Friday afternoon, forcing the closure of two roads, Suffolk police said.
An emergency call reported the fire at a residence on Pidgeon Hill Road at 2:42 p.m., a police spokeswoman said.
Pidgeon Hill Road at Jericho Turnpike as well as Birchwood Drive at Melville Road were closed because of the blaze, a police spokeswoman said.
Police could not say whether anyone had been injured in the fire.
