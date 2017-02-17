A house fire broke out in Huntington Station on Friday afternoon, forcing the closure of two roads, Suffolk police said.

An emergency call reported the fire at a residence on Pidgeon Hill Road at 2:42 p.m., a police spokeswoman said.

Pidgeon Hill Road at Jericho Turnpike as well as Birchwood Drive at Melville Road were closed because of the blaze, a police spokeswoman said.

Police could not say whether anyone had been injured in the fire.