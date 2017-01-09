Suffolk Legis. William R. Spencer (D-Centerport) has announced the Legislature’s approval of $1.25 million in funding for an engineering and design plan for new sewers on New York Avenue, south of the train station in Huntington Station.
The 2017 Suffolk County Capital Budget sets aside $20 million for the construction of the sewers in subsequent years. The infrastructure will help to lift the local economy, provide housing opportunities and revitalize the Huntington Station Hub area, Spencer said in announcing the plan Monday.
Huntington Station is in the midst of a multimillion dollar revitalization effort led by Plainview-based master developer Renaissance Downtowns.
