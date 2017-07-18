The Huntington Town Board has approved a $75,000 contract to purchase the Peter Crippen House on Creek Road for use as an additional parking area for the Huntington Wastewater Treatment Plant, town officials said.
Town officials voted last year to revoke the landmark designation of the home of Crippen, a former slave, due to continued decay and because it could not be salvaged.
The 1 1/2-story wood structure was designated a landmark in 2008 because of its age and its association with Huntington’s black heritage, town officials said.
At the time of the designation, members of the town’s Historic Preservation Commission, which makes landmark recommendations to the board, noted that the building was in a deteriorated state.
The owner of the property had requested the historic designation be removed so the property could be sold.
Town officials have been purchasing land adjacent to Mill Dam Park and the town’s wastewater treatment plant to create a large piece of land that could be made available for several uses.
The town board voted 5-0 to approve the contract at last week’s board meeting.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.