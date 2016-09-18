Town of Huntington officials are set to demolish an unapproved BMX bike trail that has been set up in a passive park in Melville.

Town spokesman A.J. Carter said vandals set up the trail at the 160 acre Pine Ridge Park Preserve which is south of the Long Island Expressway south service road, between Round Swamp Road and Route 110.

“It’s been existence for some time,” Carter said. “Town officials thought they had stopped using it but in August discovered that not only had they not stopped using it but expanded it by an acre.”

Carter said at one point the town has been trying to work with the people who built it to find another location that was more suitable. Last month town officials gave the vandals 30 days to remove their personal property and restore the park to its previous state.

“They had doubled the size, brought in a generator, which is a fire hazard, built a cinderblock barbeque pit and covered the mounds with tarps that were collecting stagnant water which were attracting mosquitos,” Carter said. “Those are all hazards.”

He pointed out that there are homes to the east and west of the preserve and various businesses to its south.

“The town is now going to go in sometime in the very near future and demolish what’s there and do the best we can to restore what was disturbed and hope that things regenerate to its natural state,” Carter said.

Those responsible for the trails could not be reached. But it’s creators are active online creating a name for the trails, posting videos of BMX action at the unapproved site and also starting a campaign to save the site.

“Town park preserves by town code are to be used for non-active uses such as guided walks, scientific research ecology, hings like that,” Carter said. “It’s illegal to encroach on town property.”