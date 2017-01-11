A building fire in Islandia early Wednesday partially closed Veterans Memorial Highway just south of the Long Island Expressway, officials said.
Suffolk County police said they received a 911 call for a fire near Sycamore Lane and the LIE’s south service drive at about 2:30 a.m.
News 12 Long Island reported the fire at Jet Sanitation Service Corp., 228 Blydenburg Rd., and said it involved a roof collapse.
Citing fire officials, News 12 said the blaze was challenging because it involved compressed garbage. There were no reported injuries, according to News 12.
A police spokeswoman said the department’s arson squad will investigate.
Vets Highway was closed in both directions from Sycamore Lane to the service drive for several hours; police said westbound lanes were reopened shortly before 7 a.m.
No other information was immediately available.
