Islandia officials said Friday that they plan to appeal a state Supreme Court justice’s ruling that the village acted improperly when it granted a permit for the Suffolk OTB video-lottery casino at Jake’s 58 hotel.
Village Attorney Joseph W. Prokup said in an email that officials believed they did nothing wrong last year when they approved the 1,000-terminal casino as an “accessory use” at...
