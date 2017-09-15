Subscribe
    Islandia stands by casino permit, will appeal judge’s ruling

    Mike Kennedy of Stony Brook tries his luck

    Mike Kennedy of Stony Brook tries his luck at Jake's 58 Hotel & Casino in Islandia on Feb. 27, 2017. A state Supreme Court justice has ruled that Jake's should not have a permit to run its VLT casino. (Credit: Barry Sloan)

    Islandia officials said Friday that they plan to appeal a state Supreme Court justice’s ruling that the village acted improperly when it granted a permit for the Suffolk OTB video-lottery casino at Jake’s 58 hotel.

    Village Attorney Joseph W. Prokup said in an email that officials believed they did nothing wrong last year when they approved the 1,000-terminal casino as an “accessory use” at...

