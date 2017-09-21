A long-awaited soccer complex in Central Islip is closer to reality.
The Islip Town Board voted 5-0 at its board meeting Tuesday to allow developer Brothers Duo 3 LLC of Hauppauge to convert its payments in lieu -of taxes, or PILOT, to a similar program managed by the town’s Industrial Development Agency.
The company is paying Islip $75,000 annually in a 40-year lease for a 32-acre...
