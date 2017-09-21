Subscribe
    Islip board removes hurdle blocking long-sought soccer complex

    Updated
    By  sophia.chang@newsday.com

    Velene Gallagher, executive director of the Central Islip

    Velene Gallagher, executive director of the Central Islip Civic Council, at the site of the proposed soccer complex on Carleton Avenue at DPW Drive in Central Islip. (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara)

    A long-awaited soccer complex in Central Islip is closer to reality.

    The Islip Town Board voted 5-0 at its board meeting Tuesday to allow developer Brothers Duo 3 LLC of Hauppauge to convert its payments in lieu -of taxes, or PILOT, to a similar program managed by the town’s Industrial Development Agency.

    The company is paying Islip $75,000 annually in a 40-year lease for a 32-acre...

