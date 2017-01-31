A photo of an American flag hanging upside down outside of a McDonald’s in Islip has caused a clamor on social media even days after restaurant employees corrected the mistake.

Last week employees removed the flag from the staff during a storm. When raising it back up Wednesday, employees unintentionally hung the flag upside down, according to the manager of the store.

The flag was only upside down for a short time before employees noticed the mistake and corrected it, the manager said.

After a Facebook user posted a photo of the inverted flag, accusations about the store’s intentions quickly spread. Hundreds of people shared the photo, many expressing concern and assuming the store was taking a stance against the Trump administration.

“I don’t care what your political views are and I’ve tried to keep mine to myself but no matter what I truly believe, this is wrong on so many levels,” one Facebook user posted along with a photo of the inverted flag.

“A complete disgrace,” another user wrote.

Some called for a boycott of the Islip restaurant while others shared the location’s phone number and encouraged others to call and complain about the incident.

People continue to share the photo this week, even after Suffolk County Legis. Tom Cilmi (R-Bay Shore) posted a clarification of the situation on his own Facebook page on Thursday.

“I was horrified by the photo of the upside-down flag. I have since learned that this was not sanctioned by ownership or management or McDonald’s corporation. The store supervisor, who comes from a military family, had it corrected immediately and promised to address it,” Cilmi wrote in the post. “There is no need to boycott McDonald’s (unless of course you’re on a diet or are otherwise adverse to fast food).”

Katie Hunt Rotolo, the store’s owner and operator, said in a statement Tuesday that the incident was a “misunderstanding.”

“I have the utmost respect for our flag and anyone who has worn it in defense of our country,” Hunt Rotolo said. “This was an honest mistake — one that was corrected within a matter of minutes. I apologize for this misunderstanding and our staff will remain extremely vigilant going forward.”

Cilmi said he looked into the matter after receiving several complaints from residents.

“I did my best to respond personally to each of the posts that I saw until finally I just couldn’t keep up with all the different shares and posts,” Cilmi said. “I have a relatively significant reach on social media so I took the opportunity to put something out there, because a lot of folks were really disgusted by what they view as unpatriotic behavior.”