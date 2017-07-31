Brentwood’s Roberto Clemente Park — shuttered for more than three years after the discovery of contaminated materials dumped there — is set to reopen Monday morning, Islip Town officials said.

The park has been closed since April 2014, when county officials discovered that more than 40,000 tons of contaminated construction debris had been illegally dumped there.

The park is scheduled to open at about 8 a.m., town spokeswoman Caroline Smith has said.

Residents and political candidates have expressed frustrations over the past several months that the community has gone without its largest public park for so long, and that it wasn’t open for the start of this summer, as town officials had promised.

Several residents expressed a range of feelings Sunday about the park’s reopening.

“I’m so happy,” said Elizabeth Santana, 46, staring across the street at the padlocked, empty expanse of green. “Everybody [is] happy.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Santana, a nurse, said she has lived opposite the park for 11 years, and added that she looks forward to exercising and walking her dog there.

Lucson Elysée, another nearby resident, said the park will give neighborhood kids a place to play close to home — although he said his concerns about crime in the area make him uncertain about whether he will take his own children there.

“If I feel the environment is safer, I might,” said Elysée, 39, a supervisor at a manufacturing company.