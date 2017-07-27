Islip Town officials continue to say the long-awaited reopening of Roberto Clemente Park will happen in the “very near future,” while residents and political candidates express continued frustration that there is no firm opening date.

At Tuesday’s town board meeting, Islip Town Parks Commissioner Tom Owens said that after spending much time working with state Department of Environmental Conservation officials, the “final phase” of field remediation work had been scheduled for this week for the remaining topsoil and seeding at the Brentwood park.

“Obviously, it was a tremendous challenge to meet the requirements of the DEC,” Owens said, “and as your parks commissioner, let me apologize for this lengthy process.”

The park was closed in April 2014 amid an illegal dumping probe by the Suffolk County district attorney’s office that revealed more than 40,000 tons of contaminated construction debris had been taken there. The town spent more than $4 million to remove the debris in 2015.

Local community groups have been demanding the reopening of the park at numerous protests over the past year — the most recent on June 28. Owens had told residents at a community forum in March that the basketball courts, playground, soccer and baseball fields would be open by this summer.

“Town officials are hopeful that the park will reopen in the very near future,” Republican Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter said in a news release Thursday morning. “The end is in sight for this unfortunate chapter in the Town’s history, and our residents will soon be able to once again enjoy this jewel of a park.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The news release did not indicate a potential opening date and an Islip Town spokeswoman did not immediately return a request for that information.

On Tuesday, Owens detailed numerous updates to the recreation space, including the addition of a “multipurpose field” where visitors can play lacrosse, soccer or other activities. And this week, town officials escorted eight construction firms through the Olympic-sized pool area inside the park — the hamlet’s only public pool — as part of a process soliciting bidders to complete a renovation of the space by next summer. The pool was closed in 2013 over what town officials had cited then as budgetary issues.

Sammy Gonzalez, a Democrat and lifelong Brentwood resident who is running for a spot on the GOP-majority town board, said at the Tuesday board meeting he is displeased with the current board’s “ongoing mismanagement” of the park and its rehabilitation.

“It’s been nearly five years since you’ve closed Roberto Clemente Park and you turned a blind eye when thousands of tons of toxic waste were dumped in the park during your watch,” Gonzalez said. “Now, after years of remediation, you still refuse to take the padlocks off of the park and let children in Brentwood and Central Islip play in their neighborhood park this summer.”

Community activist Nelsena Day said at the meeting while she’s “glad to hear to the updates” and that the park is “going to be open in the future,” she hopes area children will “at least have August and September to be able to play” there.

“I hope and pray that this Town Board will stand up and have the faith to really tell us when the park is going to be open,” Day told the board. “What is going to be accessible to us?”