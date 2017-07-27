The Islip Town Board voted this week to reduce affordable housing requirements for planned development districts in Central Islip and Great River.

The zoning laws in the two areas have been changed — from requiring 20 percent of the total dwellings in approved plans to be deemed affordable housing to 10 percent — “to make them more consistent” with similar zoning classification areas throughout the town, Islip Town Attorney J.R. DiCioccio said after Tuesday’s town board meeting where the measures passed unanimously.

The Great River planned development district encompasses land with industrial office buildings and a new housing development, town officials said. The Central Islip’s district includes the Cohalan Court Complex and the commercial areas on the opposite side on Carleton Avenue.

A change was also made to adjusted gross annual income requirements for occupants of affordable units, which now shall not exceed 80 percent of the current median family income for the Nassau-Suffolk Fair Market Rent Area, as published annually by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development. The town’s former percentage was set at 60.

Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter said after the meeting that the new rules constitute “a more favorable formula” for those seeking affordable housing.

“A lot of times the requirements were too low and you couldn’t get people who were qualified and you’d get people applying who were destined to fail,” Carpenter said.