HIGHLIGHTS Nassau Dem leader used residence to house camp counselors

Jacobs vows to “comply with the town code,” may pay legal fees

Nassau Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs and an East Hampton Town official said they have entered into discussions about settling a zoning case against a residence used by Jacobs to house camp counselors.

A bench trial over building code violations at Hampton Country Day Camp, of which Jacobs is a main shareholder and managing partner, was adjourned before it was set to start Tuesday, said East Hampton Town Attorney Michael Sendlenski.

“We’re working on a settlement,” Sendlenski said. “We don’t comment on pending litigation.”

East Hampton cited 17 Ocean Blvd., a house owned by camp operator HCDC LLC, with 61 building code violations in August 2015. Officials said they found 26 camp counselors living at the single-family residence. The town said that among other violations, the house had four illegally converted bedrooms and three bathrooms that had been added without permits or health department approvals.

The case was slated to go to trial after a judge dismissed efforts earlier this month by the camp to challenge the constitutionality of town zoning restrictions.

While a settlement has not yet been finalized, Jacobs said the house “is going to comply with the town code” and that he is “open” to paying the town’s court expenses for the case. He said he expects a decision “in the next few days.”

“Now I’m happy this will wrap it all up, and we’ll be on a good positive relationship with all of our properties there,” Jacobs said.