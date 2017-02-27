Long Island’s first video lottery casino opened Monday afternoon at an Islandia hotel.
Dozens of gamblers walked up the steps to the second floor of Jake’s 58 Hotel and Casino when it opened at 1 p.m.
Casino officials said people have been inquiring about the betting parlor’s opening in recent weeks.
“Is everybody ready?” general manager Chuck Kilroy said to staff just before the first patrons were allowed upstairs.
Casino operator Delaware North of Buffalo announced shortly before noon that the casino would open today. The announcement came soon after the state Gaming Commission issued a certificate of operation for the casino this morning.
Delaware North works under contract with Suffolk Regional Off-Track Betting Corp., whose officials have said the casino would save jobs and help the struggling agency escape bankruptcy.
The opening of the casino at Jake’s 58 — formerly the Islandia Marriott Long Island hotel — was called a “soft launch” by Kilroy because there are only 265 video lottery terminals. He said 34 machines will be added next month, and a total of 1,000 will be at the site by summer.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.