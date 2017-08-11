The mother of the Sachem High School East student athlete Joshua Mileto, who died Thursday in a training drill on school grounds, said his organs have been donated.

“Received the phone call very early this morning for the transplant team, any and all viable options were completed my sweet sweet baby boy. You continue to be selfless and I couldn’t be more proud of you my love,” read the post by a woman who identified herself as Mileto’s mother on a Facebook post.

Services for Mileto, 16, will be held Monday and Tuesday. Visitation will be held Monday 3 to 9 p.m. at the McManus Lorey Funeral Home, 2084 Horseblock Rd., Medford.

A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday at 9:45 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 800 Portion Rd., Lake Ronkonkoma, with burial to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 3442 Route 112, Coram. In addition, a memorial scholarship in Melito’s name has been set up and contributions to it can be made via the funeral home.

Thursday morning, five athletes were performing a drill carrying a log overhead — with Mileto somewhere in the middle — when “the log fell and struck” him, police have said. He was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Suffolk Homicide Squad detectives are investigating Mileto’s death and ask anyone with information to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392. Homicide detectives investigate all nonnatural deaths.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Detectives have already interviewed the coaches, police said. Six to seven adults, including coaches and trainers, were at the training session, which included varsity and junior varsity players, police said.

Police said it’s not known at this point why the log was dropped and whether wet grass or the weight of the log — which police couldn’t immediately provide — were factors.

The log-carrying drill was designed to build teamwork in Navy SEALs training, said Bob O’Malley, president of the New York State Athletic Trainers Association. “I’ve never seen that drill in an athletic setting,” O’Malley said.

Mileto was participating in the six-week Sachem East Summer Football camp, which ran from July 5 to Aug. 11, and cost $325.

The camp, according to its website, focused on improving speed, agility and conditioning skills. It was run by the Sachem East Touchdown Club. Official football practice is currently scheduled to start Monday.

At least one other Long Island school district has notified parents to reassure them of safety practices.

“Although there are always potential injuries in football and all sports, we wanted to reassure you that our concerns is always for the well-being of your child,” read a letter dated Friday to parents in the Huntington school district.

“Safety measures are in place at all times during training and drilling, such as dealing with high temperatures and executing contact drills,” read the letter signed by Georgia McCarthy, director of health, physical education and athletics, and Steve Muller, head varsity football coach.

“Our coaching staff will not engage in any drills that would create a potentially hazardous situation.”