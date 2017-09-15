The Kings Park school district has disciplined several players on the junior varsity football team after an investigation into a locker room incident that Superintendent Timothy Eagen described as “bullying and hazing.”

The incident took place on Sept. 8 and led to the cancellation of the team’s game last weekend, according to a letter posted on the school district’s website.

On Friday, Eagen declined to say what happened, beyond terming it “more bullying than hazing,” and he would not say how many students were disciplined, citing student privacy laws.

“It was not a team event,” Eagen said. “Our investigation focused on a limited number of students and we addressed it with them.”

District officials learned of the incident hours after and, according to the letter, “it became necessary” to cancel the next day’s game so that the investigation could continue. “It definitely needed to be addressed and thoroughly investigated,” Eagen said.

The investigation lasted until Wednesday, when the team returned to the field.

He added that the school never considered canceling the team’s season.

Kings Park’s junior varsity team is scheduled to play a non-league home game Saturday morning against Kellenberg.