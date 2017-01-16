The defense attorney for the Holtsville man shot by a Suffolk County police officer during a DWI traffic stop called on the police department on Monday to publicly release details of the early Sunday morning shooting.

Michael Shear, 34, was shot once in the shoulder by a police officer who claims he was dragged by Shear’s car during an initial traffic stop in Patchogue that resulted in a 3½-mile pursuit and shooting in Medford at about 2:45 a.m., police said.

Steven Politi, who is representing Shear, said his client is a “peaceful guy” and that police have so far failed to produce any evidence that Shear had a weapon on him that could possibly explain why the officer shot him.

Police have not said whether Shear was armed at the time of the shooting, but he is not facing any weapons possession charges. Politi also questioned why the officer opted to use his firearm instead of a stun gun, or Taser, to subdue Shear.

“I’m wondering what the need was to shoot him. If it’s a DWI stop, I’m not really sure where gunplay comes in,” Politi said Monday. “I didn’t hear anything about what he might have done that would warrant being shot. None of the facts released indicated that he had a weapon or grabbed for a weapon.”

Suffolk police spokesman Justin Meyers on Monday said he couldn’t immediately comment, citing the ongoing internal investigation into the shooting.

Shear on Sunday was charged with drunken driving, with a prior conviction in 10 years; first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; second-degree reckless endangerment; and third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle. It’s unclear when Shear will be arraigned.

Politi said his client was convicted of DWI in 2007, but otherwise “hasn’t been arrested in about 10 years and he’s never been arrested for any violent behavior.”

Politi added: “He’s a mellow guy. So this kind of comes as a shock to anyone that knows him that he found himself in a situation where anybody felt like they had to hurt him.”

Suffolk police on Sunday released a short statement with some details about the crash, but did not hold a news conference nor make any top police officials, such as Commissioner Timothy Sini, available for interviews.

In the statement, police said the officer, whose name was not released, was initially stopped by the patrol officer at the Sunwave Shopping Center on the corner of Waverly Avenue and eastbound Sunrise Highway service road in Patchogue.

Shear drove off, dragging the officer who eventually broke free and got back into his patrol car before the pursuit began, ending with the shooting about 2:45 a.m. in Medford on North Ocean Avenue, just south of Long Island Avenue, police said.

“The man did not comply with officer’s commands and resisted arrest,” the statement said. “The officer discharged his weapon one time, striking the individual in the shoulder.”

Politi said that Shear, a steamfitter who is in stable condition at Stony Brook University Hospital, is scheduled to have surgery Monday afternoon to remove the bullet from his shoulder.

“Why haven’t we heard anymore facts?” Politi said. “They’ve had two days now to figure out how to portray their side, why haven’t they? ... If they have the information, release the name of the shooter. What the hell are they waiting for? They sure as hell released the name of the defendant quickly, why haven’t they released the name of the cop?”