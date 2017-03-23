Lydia Pacheco, 11, could be a Copiague KFC’s best customer.

Every Sunday the sixth-grader visits the restaurant off Sunrise Highway and purchases five or six “five-dollar fill ups,” meals that include fried chicken, a biscuit, a side of mashed potatoes, a cookie and a drink. As she fills cups with Pepsi, Lydia’s father, Jose Pacheco, loads the meals into the front seat of his car and together they head to Wyandanch to hand-deliver the food to the area’s needy.

It’s a Sunday ritual that began on Lydia’s birthday in July.

“I had money from my birthday and something just told me to go feed the homeless,” Lydia, of Copiague, said. “I told my dad, ‘Why don’t we buy some five-dollar fill ups?’ ”

Pacheco, 51, a construction worker, complied.

“When she asked me she just had this glow in her. I mean you can’t say no to something like that, right?” Pacheco said.

Lydia continued to hand out food on subsequent Sundays, first purchasing the meals with what was left of the $80 she received for her birthday, then with help from her father and now with small donations the Pachecos receive from their church, Freedom Chapel in Amityville. Lydia calls the campaign Feed the Need. She hands out between five and 10 meals a week, her father said.

Once a month, the church gives change collected in the donation basket — typically about $30 — to Lydia’s cause, according to Freedom Chapel pastor Jimmy Jack. Parishioners have also given the girl blankets and little meals of chicken and rice to hand out.

“When Lydia and her dad told me about it, I was just so inspired,” Jack said. “We teach this all the time, to give and keep giving, and she gets it. I’m behind her and her cause 100 percent.”

Last Sunday, after attending a church service, the Pachecos collected KFC dinners and made the short trip north up Straight Path. Jose Pacheco drove slowly in his Hyundai Elantra, which sports a Copiague Middle School honor roll sticker on its bumper and a miniature American flag on the rear dashboard.

He stopped his car abruptly next to a man in a long black jacket near the intersection of Straight Path and Irving Avenue.

“Are you hungry?” Pacheco asked.

After Pacheco chatted with the man for a couple minutes and assured it was safe for Lydia to do so, she emerged from the car and handed the man the meal.

“Here, God wanted me to give this to you,” Lydia said. The preteen, who wore a black beanie with “I (Heart) Jesus” stitched on it, smiled broadly and shook the man’s hand.

The man thanked them and the three bowed their heads to pray. Father and daughter then quickly piled back into the car to escape the cold.

Down the block, Pacheco stopped again, recognizing a man they’ve given food to before.

“You always look out for me,” the man, who gave his name as Eemetrius Williams, said as he took the bag. “God bless you both.”

Lydia said she hopes her efforts inspire others to spread kindness.

“I just get this feeling of joy,” she said.