An East Moriches man was seriously hurt after he was ejected from his hot rod Sunday night, Suffolk police said.
Michael Sagarese, 45, was driving north on Atlantic Avenue in East Moriches when his car struck a large rock and flipped over, police said.
Witnesses said the driver lost control of the vehicle while spinning his wheels on the pavement, police said.
Sagarese suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital. Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.
Bystanders freed a passenger who was ejected and trapped under the car, police said. The passenger was not injured.
Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating the crash.
