Additional Air National Guard members from Long Island have been deployed to Texas to help in the response to Harvey, state officials said Tuesday.
Fifteen members of the 106th Rescue Wing, based in Westhampton Beach, are scheduled to arrive in Fort Hood, Texas, later Tuesday to support rescue missions, according to a state news release. A medical officer will also depart for Texas on Thursday to help evacuate patients from area hospitals.
“New Yorkers are no strangers to the destruction that can come at the hands of Mother Nature, and we are prepared to continue to support these efforts in any way we can,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a news release Tuesday announcing the deployment.
More than 100 New York National Guard personnel, including rescue teams, maintenance and support staff were dispatched Saturday, along with three helicopters and a plane, according to 106th public affairs officer, Michael O’Hagan.
Since their arrival they’ve rescued 255 people and two dogs, and O’Hagan said he’s “sure that number’s rising.”
“They’ve seen several scenarios, from people trapped in their homes to people stranded on their rooftops,” O’Hagan said of the rescues.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.