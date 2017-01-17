High School students from the Babylon, Three Village and Smithtown school districts will be among the thousands of spectators expected to attend the inauguration of President Donald Trump Friday.
James S. Moore, a sophomore at Ward Melville High School, will be part of selected future leaders from across the United States who will gather in the nation’s capital for the Presidential Inauguration Leadership Summit. Two Smithtown High School East students — Brian Femminella and Taylor Dachel — are also part of the summit.
“The Presidential Inauguration Leadership Summit will provide students with an opportunity to take part in historic events that coincide with the inauguration of the president of the United States,” said Andrew Potter, the chief academic officer for Envision and the summit.
During the five-day program, summit scholars will gain a deeper understanding of the history behind the electoral process and inauguration traditions.
The scholars will hear from several notable speakers, including Malala Yousafzai, Gen. Colin Powell, Spike Lee, Abby Wambach, Carly Fiorina, Gov. Martin O’Malley, and more.
They will participate in Delegations for Change, a simulation where the summit scholars work together to address the challenges that their generation and the new administration will face. Summit scholars will attend the exclusive Envision Inaugural Gala, held at a Smithsonian Institution museum.
In addition to the Summit Scholars from Long Island, 31 juniors and seniors from Babylon High School will also be going to the inauguration, leaving early Thursday. School officials have said that the students committed to going before knowing the election results, as the focus was the once-in-a-lifetime chance to attend a presidential inauguration.
