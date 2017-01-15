A vehicle rear-ended a parked Suffolk police car making a traffic stop Sunday morning on the Long Island Expressway in Medford, sending the officer to the hospital, Suffolk County police said.
The police car had been stopped on the right shoulder of the westbound LIE near Route 112 at Exit 64 when it was rear-ended by a Honda Ridgeline pickup truck at 8:33 a.m., police said.
The police officer, who had stopped the driver of a Nissan Altima for allegedly speeding, was in his vehicle when it was struck. The impact of the pickup truck caused the police car to then strike the Altima.
The police officer is being held overnight for observations at Southside Hospital. The driver of the pickup truck, a 49-year old man, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for a minor facial injury. The driver of the Altima, an 18-year-old man, was not injured, police said.
The driver of the pickup truck was not ticketed, police said.
